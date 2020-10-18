Short Interest in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Declines By 29.6%

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 164,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

US Gold stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.50. US Gold has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that US Gold will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on US Gold from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

