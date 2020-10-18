Short Interest in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Drops By 22.2%

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,200 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 786,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in UMB Financial by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 404.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

