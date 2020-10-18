Short Interest in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Drops By 41.4%

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the September 15th total of 688,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

TNAV opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Telenav has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $194.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.18.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Telenav will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Telenav by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Telenav by 50.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Telenav during the second quarter worth $63,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telenav during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Telenav during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNAV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Telenav in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

