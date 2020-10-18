Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Drops By 40.9%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.3 days.

STKAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stockland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Stockland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of Stockland stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Stockland has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

