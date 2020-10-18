Short Interest in Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Expands By 33.3%

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $43.77.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

SSSAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.