Short Interest in Mikros Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:MKRS) Expands By 94.0%

Mikros Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:MKRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Mikros Systems stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.11. Mikros Systems has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.20.

Mikros Systems Company Profile

Mikros Systems Corporation engages in the research and development of electronic systems technology for military and commercial applications in the United States. The company offers Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset, an automated maintenance workstation to reduce the time required to align the AN/SPY-1 radar system aboard the U.S.

