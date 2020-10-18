Short Interest in Mikros Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:MKRS) Expands By 94.0%

Mikros Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:MKRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Mikros Systems stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.11. Mikros Systems has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.20.
Mikros Systems Company Profile
