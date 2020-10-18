Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Declines By 23.3%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 881,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Interface by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Interface by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 417.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 24.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $405.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

