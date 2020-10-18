Short Interest in Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Rises By 84.8%

Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,600 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the September 15th total of 435,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Helix TCS stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Helix TCS has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.87.
Helix TCS Company Profile
