Short Interest in Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Rises By 84.8%

Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,600 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the September 15th total of 435,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Helix TCS stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Helix TCS has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.87.

Get Helix TCS alerts:

Helix TCS Company Profile

Helix TCS, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Helix TCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix TCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.