Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Increases By 33.3%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Glanbia stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.19. Glanbia has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

