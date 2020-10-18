Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Increases By 48.7%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the September 15th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,581.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $59.95.

EGHSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

