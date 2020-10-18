Short Interest in EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Decreases By 40.9%

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on EDNMY shares. Bank of America raised EDENRED S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC raised EDENRED S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EDENRED S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EDNMY stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. EDENRED S A/ADR has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $27.58.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

