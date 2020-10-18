Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Decreases By 40.7%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DRRKF opened at $557.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $587.99. dormakaba has a 52-week low of $453.00 and a 52-week high of $610.00.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

