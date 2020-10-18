Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Expands By 48.7%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,135,700 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the September 15th total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,032.5 days.

Shares of Dno Asa stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55. Dno Asa has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2019, its proven reserves consisted of 205.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 344.8 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 539.9 MMboe.

