Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Expands By 48.7%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,135,700 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the September 15th total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,032.5 days.
Shares of Dno Asa stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55. Dno Asa has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.33.
Dno Asa Company Profile
