Short Interest in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Increases By 34.0%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 10,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DVN stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 55.1% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 42,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

