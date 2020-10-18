Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Decreases By 39.6%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,557,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danone in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Danone has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.