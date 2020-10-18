Short Interest in CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Expands By 83.3%

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 183.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

