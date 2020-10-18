Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) Declines By 41.5%

Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $2.40 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 129.06% and a net margin of 7.76%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Comstock Holding Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

