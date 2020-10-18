Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Rises By 57.4%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $75,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 239.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 37.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $312.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

