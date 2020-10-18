Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Drops By 32.8%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 350.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

AKAAF opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Aker ASA, an industrial investment company, operates in the oil and gas, maritime assets, and marine biotechnology sectors in Norway, the European Union, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company supplies products, systems, and services for the oil and gas industry; provides engineering and construction services to the energy and process industries; and explores for and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf.

