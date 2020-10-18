Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Expands By 90.7%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the September 15th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

AAGIY stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

