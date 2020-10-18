Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Expands By 90.7%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the September 15th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
AAGIY stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $45.23.
About AIA Group
Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.