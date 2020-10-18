Short Interest in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Grows By 83.8%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the September 15th total of 800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ARPO stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.06. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.90.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

