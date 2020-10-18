Short Interest in Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Increases By 90.4%

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Aeolus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeolus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.