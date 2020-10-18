Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 343.50 ($4.49).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

LON:MONY opened at GBX 267.95 ($3.50) on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 374.70 ($4.90). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 282.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 306.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.85.

In related news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 32,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £99,942.96 ($130,576.12). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96), for a total transaction of £26,664 ($34,836.69).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.