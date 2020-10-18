Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

BRK stock opened at GBX 1,565 ($20.45) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,255.45 ($16.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,350 ($30.70). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,672.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,597.27. The firm has a market cap of $268.18 million and a PE ratio of 36.31.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.97%.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

