Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) versus Britannia Bulk (NYSE:BBLKF) Head to Head Review

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ship Finance International and Britannia Bulk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International $458.85 million 1.95 $89.18 million $1.09 6.89 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ship Finance International has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Ship Finance International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ship Finance International and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International -10.11% 11.31% 3.05% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ship Finance International and Britannia Bulk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International 0 4 1 0 2.20 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ship Finance International presently has a consensus target price of $11.54, indicating a potential upside of 53.66%. Given Ship Finance International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ship Finance International is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Risk & Volatility

Ship Finance International has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 87.77, meaning that its share price is 8,677% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ship Finance International beats Britannia Bulk on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

