ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $141,048.00. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $251,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.