Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. Sensient Technologies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

NYSE SXT opened at $68.46 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

