Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.81 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $223,400.00. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,032,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,785. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 402.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after buying an additional 1,150,774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,538.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after buying an additional 765,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,149,000 after purchasing an additional 323,552 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $9,541,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $8,784,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. Semtech has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $64.10.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.