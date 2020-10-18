Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. Scor has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.33.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

