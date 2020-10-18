SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SDR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,610 ($34.10) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,737.40 ($35.76).

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 2,835 ($37.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,780.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,830.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.46. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711 ($22.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,465 ($45.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s payout ratio is currently 70.20%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

