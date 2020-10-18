Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

SBGSF opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $132.05.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.