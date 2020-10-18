Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
SBGSF opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $132.05.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
