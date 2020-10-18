SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,346,000 after purchasing an additional 719,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 485.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,560,000 after purchasing an additional 633,444 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 81.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,162,000 after purchasing an additional 448,309 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,125,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $310.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,938.94 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.06.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.38.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

