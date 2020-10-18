Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $611.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $228.00 to $611.00 in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens restated a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $410.50.

ZM stock opened at $559.00 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $565.45. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $434.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total transaction of $2,367,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,980.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,217 shares of company stock valued at $89,878,964. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

