Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 380 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 369.14.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

