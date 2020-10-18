Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.30.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $125.36 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 70.12%.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 67.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

