Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 140.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

