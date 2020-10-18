Rupert O. Dorey Acquires 75,000 Shares of NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) Stock

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) insider Rupert O. Dorey acquired 75,000 shares of NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBMI.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £58,500 ($76,430.62).

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBMI.L) stock opened at GBX 78.90 ($1.03) on Friday. NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 76.10 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

