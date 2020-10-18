RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Position Cut by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in RPM International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in RPM International by 39.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RPM International by 2.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $90.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,232 shares of company stock worth $9,870,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPM. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.90.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.