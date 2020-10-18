Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “CHF 375” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZURN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 380.41.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

