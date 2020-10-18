Royal Bank of Canada Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $600.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.50.

Shares of ZM opened at $559.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $565.45.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total transaction of $4,692,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,204.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,217 shares of company stock worth $89,878,964. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

