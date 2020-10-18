Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after buying an additional 56,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,382,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,642,000 after buying an additional 444,494 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,179,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,701,000 after buying an additional 964,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 534,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,925,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Desjardins upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.79.

RY stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

