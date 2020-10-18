Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €275.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MEURV. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

