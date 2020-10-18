Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,977,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $433.89 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

