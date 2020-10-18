Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 1,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Roots from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

