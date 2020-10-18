Robert Charles Kramer Sells 64,000 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,121,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,713,207.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Appian stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. Appian Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

