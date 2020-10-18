Reviewing Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) and NTN Buzztime (OTCMKTS:NTN)

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) and NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and NTN Buzztime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77%

This table compares Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and NTN Buzztime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme $2.62 billion 0.37 N/A N/A N/A NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.32 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than NTN Buzztime.

Risk & Volatility

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and NTN Buzztime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme 1 2 2 0 2.20 NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme beats NTN Buzztime on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile

TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme, an integrated media company, engages in the broadcasting business in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers broadcasting channels, such as DTT, TMC, LCI, TFX, TF1 SÃ©ries Films, TF1 PublicitÃ©, TF1 Films Production, TF1 Production, TV Breizh, UshuaÃ¯a, theme channels, and Histoire, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, foreign series, news, entertainment, and movies. It also operates studios, including Newen Studios; TF1 Studio; and entertainment channel comprising TF1 Entertainment. In addition, the company operates Unify, a digital channel. TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc. provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, arcade games, customized menus, and self-service features, including dynamic menus, touchscreen ordering, and secure payment. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of December 31, 2018, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 2,639 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

