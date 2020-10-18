Reviewing Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and CNB Financial (NYSE:CCNE)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and CNB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $96.79 million 3.26 $24.85 million $1.14 14.81 CNB Financial $181.70 million 1.53 $40.08 million $2.63 6.26

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 21.02% 6.64% 0.73% CNB Financial 20.46% 12.18% 0.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Silvergate Capital and CNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 CNB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.12%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Summary

CNB Financial beats Silvergate Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property; and cash management services. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 12, 2019, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

