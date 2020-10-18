Reviewing Preveceutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) & Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Preveceutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Preveceutical Medical has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Preveceutical Medical and Yara International ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preveceutical Medical N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A Yara International ASA $12.94 billion 0.78 $599.00 million $1.55 11.94

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Preveceutical Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Preveceutical Medical and Yara International ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preveceutical Medical N/A N/A -351.61% Yara International ASA 3.10% 10.26% 5.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Preveceutical Medical and Yara International ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preveceutical Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Yara International ASA 0 3 3 0 2.50

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Preveceutical Medical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preveceutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc., a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions. The company offers CELLB9 immune system booster, an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a peptide obtained from Caribbean blue scorpion venom. It also provides medicinal cannabis-based products. The company has a research and option agreement with University of Queensland; and the UniQuest Pty Limited to develop non-addictive analgesics for the treatment of pain. It also has a strategic research and development supply agreement with Aurora Cannabis to produce medical cannabis. PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also sells phosphate- and potash-based fertilizers sourced from third parties, as well as delivers equipment and services to store or handle products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to farmers and co-operatives. The Industrial segment develops and sells urea, ammonia, phosphate, nitric acid, technical ammonium nitrate, and calcium nitrate for industrial applications within base chemicals, mining applications, animal nutrition, environmental solutions, and industrial nitrates. It also provides solution of reagents, technology, and service for NOx abatement for industrial plants, and transport at land and sea. The Production segment produces ammonia, fertilizers, and industrial products. It is also involved in the operation of phosphate mines; trade and shipping of ammonia; and sale of fertilizers. The company also provides logistics services; and operates customer service centers. It provides its products under the YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

