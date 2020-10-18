Reviewing National Lampoon (OTCMKTS:NLMP) and Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) and National Lampoon (OTCMKTS:NLMP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment and National Lampoon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment -2.22% 6.26% 2.16% National Lampoon N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lions Gate Entertainment and National Lampoon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lions Gate Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50 National Lampoon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lions Gate Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 39.06%. Given Lions Gate Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lions Gate Entertainment is more favorable than National Lampoon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.9% of National Lampoon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lions Gate Entertainment has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Lampoon has a beta of 29.91, meaning that its share price is 2,891% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment and National Lampoon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment $3.89 billion 0.47 -$188.40 million $0.38 22.00 National Lampoon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Lampoon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lions Gate Entertainment.

Summary

Lions Gate Entertainment beats National Lampoon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Pictures segment is involved in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment engages in the development, production, and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series, and non-fiction programming, as well as sells and licenses music from television broadcasts of its productions, and licenses its films and television programs to ancillary markets. This segment also sells or rents television production movies or series on packaged media and through digital media platforms; and produces, syndicates, and distributes 90 television shows on approximately 40 networks. The Media Networks segment distributes STARZ branded premium subscription video services; streaming services on subscription video-on-demand platforms; and content and other programming services. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

National Lampoon Company Profile

National Lampoon Inc. engages in the comedy publication business. It publishes National Lampoon, a humor magazine; and Animal House, a comedy film, as well as franchises films, such as Vacation and Van Wilder. The company was formerly known as J2 Communications Inc. and changed its name to National Lampoon Inc. in November 2002. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

