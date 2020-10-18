Reviewing Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (NASDAQ:NMXS)

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $325.63 million 2.12 $20.27 million $0.58 24.28 Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 4.37% 12.25% 7.98% Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Magic Software Enterprises and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magic Software Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder, a proprietary application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution; and Magic xpc, a hybrid integration platform as a service. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, and industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. develops and markets Internet technology-based software solutions. It offers software products and services, such as telemedicine building block, an online service for doctors, offices, hospitals, and clinics for telemedicine services; digital paper, a paper form and turns into an online fill-out list; and single pane of glass software that allows a provider to be connected into a video conference with a patient. The company also provides electronic prescription system for physicians in private practice; electronic prior authorization system, which connects to health plans and pharmacies to verify prior authorization requirements related to medical tests, procedures, devices, and drugs that require pre-approval by insurers; and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) that provides the ability to connect with 43 various hospital EMR systems. In addition, it offers hardware products, such as Web real time communications, an advanced televideo conferencing system, as well as medical cart and various net medical USB digital diagnosing tools. Further, the company provides video clinical services, such as neurology and stroke assessment, behavioral assessment, and critical care; diagnostic services, including radiology and cardiology; and video primary care services. Additionally, it provides management and administrative services, such as credentialing, call center, recruiting and staffing, and professional liability insurance services; software hosting and maintenance, and custom programming; scanning services; and consulting, training, and installation services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

